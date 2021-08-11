Your First Job Could Significantly Impact Your Heart's Health Later in Life, a New Study Suggests

Elder patients often have different signs and symptoms of diabetes, so it’s important for their doctor to know what these are to help this patient population stabilize blood glucose levels with proper nutrition and sometimes medication. More than one fourth of the US population 65 years and older has diabetes, including types 1 and 2 diabetes. Approximately one half of older adults have prediabetes. In this prediabetic population, age – related insulin resistance and impaired pancreatic islet function increase the risk of developing diabetes. Because of these age-related physiological changes, elder patients may not have classic symptoms of high blood glucose (sugar). The kidney tolerance for glucose increases with age, and older people often have impaired thirst mechanisms. Therefore, their awareness to drink water and other fluids may be absent. Common symptoms are dehydration, dry eyes, dry mouth, confusion, incontinence, and diabetic complications, such as neuropathy and kidney problems. Hypertension or high blood pressure and abnormal levels of blood fats frequently coexist with diabetes. But in elder diabetes patients, so do dementia, depression, and functional decline. In gereral, individuals with type 2 diabetes have twice the risk of dementia. In one study of elder adults with diabetes, one-third of those over the age of 70 showed mental decline associated with poor diabetes control. Moreover, elder diabetic patients often have higher rates of premature death. They often have greater physical and mobility limitations compared with elders without diabetes. This is true even when those elders with diaabetes who also have high blood pressure, impaired mental state, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) , cancer, and / or osteoarthritis have these under control. They are also more likely to use a wheelchair, cane, or other mobility aid. These problems put elder diabetes patients at a high risk of falls, which can have life-threatening consequences. In addition to their many physical challenges, elder diabetes patients are often socially isolated and have financial problems that negatively affect their care. They may forget to eat, be unable to afford medications or quality food, or skip medication doses to extend a prescription. They may also experience changes in taste and a lack of interest and ability to shop for food and prepare meals at home. Dental status is also a very important and underrated issue since this automatically limits many food choices. Futhermore, limited dexterity and poor eyesight may affect this age group’s ability to monitor their blood glucose and inject insulin. To stabilize diabetes complications, good nutritional practice is a must. The goals of proper nutrition include the management of blood glucose, blood lipids (fats), and high blood pressure while optimizing overall well-being and quality of life. Elders with diabetes who forget to eat or take their medications can set alarms on their clocks or watches or cell phones to remind them. These patients need to wear medical ID bracelets or necklaces and always carry glucose tablets, juice boxes or other quick energy foods in the case of experiencing low blood sugar or hypoglycemia. Older adults are at higher risk of inadequate protein, calories, fluids, calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B 12 intake among other nutrients. Older patients with diabetes are encouraged to attend support groups when possible. They really benefit from the socialization with others and learn from others in the group.