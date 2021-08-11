Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons Elite Specialization beta event announced
The next Guild Wars 2 expansion, End of Dragons, will add a new Elite Specialization for each class in the MMORPG. The Mesmer was the first class to have its upcoming Elite Specialization teased. And now, ArenaNet has released a short video showing the Virtuoso’s abilities in action. The developer also announced that players will get a chance to try the Virtuoso Mesmer in an upcoming Guild Wars 2 Elite Specialization beta event.www.pcinvasion.com
