Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons Elite Specialization beta event announced

By Logan Broadley
pcinvasion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next Guild Wars 2 expansion, End of Dragons, will add a new Elite Specialization for each class in the MMORPG. The Mesmer was the first class to have its upcoming Elite Specialization teased. And now, ArenaNet has released a short video showing the Virtuoso’s abilities in action. The developer also announced that players will get a chance to try the Virtuoso Mesmer in an upcoming Guild Wars 2 Elite Specialization beta event.

www.pcinvasion.com

#Guild Wars 2#The Guild#Virtuoso#Guardian#Elite Specializations#Mmorpg
