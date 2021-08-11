Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons Elite Specialization beta event announced

Some ideas aren’t tried often simply because, in the wrong hands, they won’t work at all. “Controlling three characters simultaneously with identical button presses in real-time” is one such idea. To be frank, as an idea, it’s interesting, but kind of terrible. Somehow, Navegante Entertainment has made it work in Greak: Memories of Azur, a game with three distinct characters that must travel and fight together. I won’t say that the execution isn’t without its frustrations or that the game succeeds at everything it tries, but it’s a highly compelling, drop-dead gorgeous game with a lot to offer in the six or so hours it takes to beat.