Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

1996 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Convertible Is A C4 Dream Car

By John Puckett
Posted by 
Motorious
Motorious
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ulVCu_0bOTIBAC00

This C4 needs nothing but a nice owner!

This 1996 Grand Sport is especially desirable due to its options. It's one of only 190 convertibles built – most Grand Sports were coupes. Of the 1,000 Grand Sports built, 810 were coupes. Of those 190 convertibles, just 41 featured the desirable red interior and RPO F45 High Performance Suspension option. These dampers offered selective real-time damping. That's pretty heady stuff for 1996.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbvsI_0bOTIBAC00

All Grand Sports were powered by the 1996-only LT4 engine, a higher-performance variant of the LT1 that offered 330 horsepower and 340 lb/ft of torque. That's an increase of 30 horsepower over and 10 lb/ft over the standard LT1.

Each and every Grand Sport was equipped with a ZF six speed manual transmission and a 3.45 rear axle ratio. Car and Driver tested a then-new Grand Sport and managed a zero to 60 time of five seconds flat, with the quarter mile coming in 13.5 seconds at 104 miles per hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIMOU_0bOTIBAC00

As a last hurrah for the C4 Corvette, it did its job well. If offered stunning good looks and impressive performance for its day. Today, it's on the cusp of becoming a bona fide classic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCEOO_0bOTIBAC00

This particular car has covered just 22,000 miles since new. It certainly looks the part, and its Russo and Steele for sale listing classifies it as investment grade. It should be clear to you that this isn't just any C4 Corvette. Red LT1 coupes are a dime a dozen – but there are very few Grand Sport convertibles, and we doubt many present this well, with such desirable options.

Comments / 0

Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Car#Convertibles#Grand Sports#Lt1#Zf Six
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Four-Seat Corvette Chevrolet Never Built

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a radical departure from its predecessors. For the first time in its model history, the Corvette has adopted a mid-engine layout, resulting in improved performance and sharper handling. But this isn't the first time Chevrolet tried to take the Corvette in a radical new direction.
CarsTop Speed

This Dodge Demon Proves While Big Wheels and Low-Pro Tires Have No Place On the Drag Strip

The Demon is essentially a drag racer based on the Dodge Challenger platform. Dodge made this beast for those people who wanted more from the Challenger Hellcat. A Supercharged V-8 is the appropriate engine of choice for the Challenger. Due to high demand, Dodge built a limited number of Dodge Demon’s that took the Hellcat equation and pushed it to a new dimension.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 Is A Muscle Car Dream

Big block power moves this Chevelle. In many ways, certain cars can perfectly define a generation. For the 1960’s it didn't get more iconic than the Chevelle SS. A large displacement engine, simple but accommodating interior, and sporty style is what made the muscle car era and Chevy’s arguably most successful nameplate had everything you'd want to slide behind the wheel to experience.
Carsmotor1.com

GM releases images of four-seat Chevy Corvette that never happened

Being as iconic as to bear the monicker America's sports car, we all know a thing or two about the Chevrolet Corvette. Its almost seven decades of existence warrant some facts to be known and recently we just learned one of those facts, thanks to GM Design on Instagram. Apparently,...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

1,000-HP Hellephant Chrysler 300 Is A Supercar Killer

Is the normal Chrysler 300 a little too slow for you? Well, if you’re willing to invest the time and money Youtuber Khal_SRT has the perfect solution. What started life as a normal Chrysler sedan is now a 1,000 horsepower missile for the road. Welcome to the Hellephant powered Chrysler 300 you didn’t know you wanted.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1957 Chevy Corvette Heads To Reno

Are you going to be the lucky one to bring this Corvette home to your collection?. 1957 is a great year for Chevrolets, and it's not just because of the Chevy Bel Air. The 1957 Chevy Corvette is equally iconic, and the car seen here is a jaw-droppingly beautiful example of the breed. This 1957 Chevy Corvette looks stunning in black with chrome accents all over and a rare black and red interior.
CarsCarscoops

10 Cool Vintage Muscle Cars That Aren’t The 1968 Dodge Charger

The highlight of Dodge’s recent announcement about its future EV-based performance cars was a glimpse of a black concept clearly inspired by the ’68-’70 Charger. With its σinister hidden headlights, recessed rear window, big-block engine options, and numerous TV and movie appearances, there’s probably no car from the original muscle car era that better encapsulates the spirit of Detroit muscle.
CarsCarscoops

GM Design Shows Off The 1962 Four-Seat Corvette That Never Came To Pass

In response to the popular four-seat Ford Thunderbird of the early ’60s, Chevrolet’s boss, Ed Cole, commissioned a study for a “four-place” Corvette. The prototype was destroyed before it could make it to production, but GM Design’s Instagram team chose to remind us of the car this week. With four...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dealership Mechanic Takes Customer's New C8 Corvette on 148-MPH Street Race

The technician appeared to race a Dodge Charger through heavy traffic, and it was all caught on video by the C8's Performance Data Recorder. Chevrolet is just starting to build Corvettes at capacity again amid the disastrous chip shortage, and now many long-waiting buyers are finally taking delivery of their C8s. One such happy customer from the San Francisco Bay Area just took delivery of his 2021 'Vette after an 11-month wait. Not long after, he took the car into service over a weekend for a minor issue, and when he got the car back he decided to check its dashcam-like Performance Data Recorder—just in case.
Carsgmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Stingray Drag Races 1,000-HP Dodge Durango Hellcat: Video

Hennessey Performance Engineering is perhaps best known for its hugely powerful upgrade packages for General Motors LS V8-powered vehicles like the C7 Corvette Stingray and Chevy Camaro. However, the Texas-based tuning shop has found itself building more and more Mopar vehicles amid the Hellcat engine craze, and recently released a 1,000-horsepower tuning package for the massive Dodge Durango SUV.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Corvettes Heading To Hot August Nights Auction

You can bid to own these Chevy Corvettes in just a few days!. The MAG Auctions Hot August Nights event starts in a few days, and their inventory is spectacular. We’ve been bringing you some of the best highlights of the cars set to cross the auction block at the Reno/Sparks Convention Center in Nevada, but we’ve been saving some of the best lots for last, so stay tuned over the next few days to see what we’ve been holding. To kickoff the rest of the highlights heading to Reno from August 5-7, here are some of the coolest Corvettes you can bid on at the Hot August Nights auction.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

eBay Find: 1960 Chevy Impala Convertible

There are many fans of the 1960 Chevrolet Impala and it’s easy to see why. Just like this convertible we found for sale on eBay, they’re large and dramatic, with plenty of chrome, those rocket taillights, and some of the coolest fins ever put on an automobile. Not everyone is into such a classic land yacht, but there’s enough of a following to make them pretty desirable. This one is particularly wonderful, so we’re curious if any of you might want to take a shot at it.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Own Your Dream Car: 1963 Corvette Split Window

Everyone has wanted a split window Corvette at some point in their lives. Here's your chance to make your dream come true. The 1963 Corvette coupe was a sensation when it was released. Its hidden headlights, sharp-edged styling, and dramatic "fastback" roofline with a split rear window made it unlike anything else on the road in those days. In the decades sense, it's become an icon of automotive design. This beautiful Corvette being offered by Maple Brothers Auctions.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1957 GMC 9300 Stepside Pickup Truck Is The Best Of Vintage Truck Culture

Built for the Canadian market, the 9300 has classic style while being a total brute. Pickup trucks are interesting vehicles. They are thought up to bring utility to the table for workers, and that’s still true today. Although they’re no longer reserved for farmers and hauling building materials today, the trend of the truck becoming the ‘every mans’ vehicle really did begin in the 1950s. Another thing that happened in the mid-1950s was every vehicle becoming a lot more stylish, and the Americana love of the automobile got stronger than ever before. Back around the mid-1950s, the pickup started to gain more style and creature comforts, attracting a larger customer base - they were no longer just dedicated workhorses.
Carsgmauthority.com

1963 Chevy Corvette Split Window Restomod For Sale: Video

One of the world’s premier Chevy Corvette restomod creators is a gentleman named Jeff Hayes. Mr. Hayes has built several Mid Year (1963 to 1967) Corvettes, all of which have traded hands well into the six-figure range. Our feature car today is one of his exceptional builds. The appeal of...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Dealership Technician Takes C8 Corvette For Joyride

A C8 Corvette owner recently posted video evidence of a Fremont Chevrolet technician taking his mid-engine sports car for a joyride on the freeway. This is the sort of thing any enthusiast’s nightmares are made of, because you hope dealership employees would be professional enough to not do this sort of thing. The whole joyride romp was captured on the Chevrolet’s Performance Data Recorder, so you not only get the video but also performance metrics, including speed.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

How Emelia Hartford Built Her Sub-10-Second C8 Corvette

Emelia Hartford's journey from stock C8 to one of the world's quickest 'Vettes starts the same way all too many project cars do: with the intention of keeping the car completely stock. "I was very vocal about wanting to keep the car close to stock. I have a bad habit of taking my street cars and ending up modding them to the point where it becomes a race car and the streetability factor of it just isn't there," Hartford said. Those sound like famous last words, but Hartford was determined to stick to it this time. Maybe some new wheels and an exhaust, that's all her Corvette needed. Right?
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Check Out This Crazy C3 Corvette Wagon For Sale

The Chevy Corvette is without a doubt one of the finest performance machines to ever ply the blacktop, but some owners simply need more practicality from their ride. As such, some customizers have taken to reshaping America’s sports car with a new wagon or shooting brake body style, just like the crazy C3 Corvette wagon featured here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy