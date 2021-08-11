Five Teachers Receive Grants From Dearborn Co. Retired Teachers Foundation
The $500 grants were awarded with the help of sponsors. Pictured are Jim Stock, DCRTF; Mike McLaughlin and Mary Beth Hedrick, the Betty McLaughlin Endowment; DCRTF Director Betty Bourquein; Jascia Robinson, DCRTF; Terri Schmeltzer, Principal at St. John Evangelical Lutheran; Becky Wilhelm, St. John Evangelical Lutheran; Krista Hutzel, East Central High School, and Hayley Miller, East Central Middle School. Not pictured are Susan Schmuelling and Jackie Stoecklin, St. Lawrence School, Jim Pierce, Knights of Columbus; and E. G. McLaughlin, CIVISTA and the Betty McLaughlin Foundation. Photo provided.
