All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. Pans and skillets are nice and all, but have you ever used Dash's Everyday Nonstick Deluxe Electric Griddle? Not only is it easy to clean and store, but it makes cooking in large quantities a breeze, which is ideal for mornings when the whole house is craving pancakes. Rather than cooking flapjacks one-by-one (we all know how long that takes) or trying to juggle pancake batter between two different pans (a recipe for disaster), the electric griddle allows you to make up to eight average size pancakes all at once. Not to mention, it's only $59.99!