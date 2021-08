UPDATE: The Timbers currently lead Real Salt Lake 2-1 in the second half. The Portland Timbers are coming off a series of disappointing results, and after trading away one of the team’s leading goal scorers in Jeremy Ebobisse, we’ll see if they can find the offense they need to secure a win at home over Real Salt Lake tonight. This match kicks off live from Providence Park on Saturday, August 7, at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on ROOT Sports.