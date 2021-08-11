Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Report forecasts stagnation for North Dakota economy

By Jeremy Turley
Jamestown Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — A new economic outlook report predicts slowing recovery for North Dakota as the state climbs out of a pandemic pit. The report compiled by North Dakota State University economics professor Jeremy Jackson forecasts declines in gross state product, labor force participation and total wages over the next few months. However, Jackson's model, which relies on historical data, also predicts a "promising" rise in state tax collections.

www.jamestownsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Service North Dakota#Forum News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Immigrationkvrr.com

No plans to resettle Afghans in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – State officials say there are no current plans to bring any of the people fleeing the violence in Afghanistan to North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Human Services says there is no resettlement plan and that the process is actually quite extensive. The state’s refugee coordinator...
Public HealthJamestown Sun

South Dakota's sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, pushing active cases to 1,939

As the COVID-19 delta variant continues spreading across the state, South Dakota reported 376 new cases on Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to the Department of Health's report. With the uptick in new cases, it brings the number of active cases in the state to 1,939, up 300 from Tuesday. One new death was also recorded on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health, which brings the state's death toll to 2,056 since the start of the pandemic.
House RentJamestown Sun

Qualifying North Dakota renters can get help paying past-due utility bills

BISMARCK, N.D. – Pandemic-related job losses and other financial hardships have had a domino effect in households’ finances, impacting the ability to pay rent or mortgages, utilities and other household expenses. It has also increased household debt and placed a financial burden on many housing providers. To help North Dakota...
Burleigh County, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

This North Dakota County Is The Fastest-Growing In The Nation.

With all the new construction going on, you'd think it would have to be either Burleigh County or Cass County. You'd be wrong. From Watford City to Arnegard, McKenzie County has been on a population explosion over the past ten years and Williams County is also growing at a brisk pace. The Associate Press reports that McKenzie County has more than doubled it's population in the last ten years going from 6,360 residents in 2010 all the way to 14,700 in the 2020 census. Williams County showed an impressive 83% jump in the same ten year period. Thanks oil patch!
EducationWilliston Daily Herald

North Dakota KIDS COUNT releases report on child care availability in North Dakota

The North Dakota KIDS COUNT organization held an informal press conference on Aug. 16, sharing details on how the state could improve its child care system. KIDS COUNT recently released a report on child care availability, quality, and affordability in North Dakota, and found that families across the state struggle to pay for child care, and some areas lack enough child care to meet demand.
AgricultureTimes Union

CIBO Announces August 2021 County-Level Yield Forecasts for U.S. Crops

CIBO, the science-based technology company that delivers scaled agriculture insights and supports regenerative management, released today updated county-level corn, soybean, and cotton yield forecasts for U.S. land. CIBO’s estimates were timed in conjunction with the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) available on August 12. Intended as an...
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Oil Production Plateauing

(Bismarck, ND) -- State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says North Dakota's oil production has plateaued. Helms said Friday that part of the issue was lack of demand during the height of the COVID pandemic. The state's natural gas production is holding steady. Helms says oil and gas production is likely to increase more next year as companies add back rigs.
Mckenzie County, NDkxnet.com

2020 Census overview for North Dakota

The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released more findings from the 2020 Census, including local population changes, a new snapshot of the racial and ethnic makeup of the country, adult and under-age-18 populations and much more. Results for North Dakota showed some significant changes. The most noteworthy, McKenzie County and...
Hankinson, NDDaily News

450 miles of North Dakota landscape

Tents were packed into every nook and cranny of shade at Hankinson Main Park on Tuesday, Aug. 10, as cyclists looked for a reprieve from the hot morning of cycling on the CaNDak 2021 tour. Around 55 cyclists, on their third day of their tour, arrived at Hankinson Main Park...
Minnesota StateWest Central Tribune

Climate change likely to boost North Dakota, Minnesota average temperature by 3.6 degrees, report predicts

FARGO — The winters will gradually keep getting shorter. The summers will get hotter. Droughts will become longer and more frequent. River flooding will increase. Those are among the climate predictions for the region including North Dakota and Minnesota in the latest assessment of climate change science by the influential Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Public HealthBismarck Tribune

COVID-19 test positivity rate continues rise in North Dakota; another death reported

The rate of COVID-19 tests in North Dakota that are positive is steadily rising, along with active case numbers. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate has remained the same or increased for three consecutive weeks, reaching 4.29%, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday. That's still within the target range of less than 5%, but the rate has been on an upward trend since hitting a recent pandemic low of 1.14% on July 3.
Bismarck, NDkxnet.com

Vocational teachers around North Dakota gather for conference

Vocational teachers across the state gathered in Bismarck for the 50th annual Professional Development Conference. Some of these trades include protective services, business education and ag. Last year’s Career and Technical Education Conference was a stark contrast from this and previous years. The 49th Annual Professional Development Conference was in...
HealthINFORUM

North Dakota seeks participants for addiction survey

BISMARCK — The state of North Dakota is seeking participants for the "North Dakota Addressing Addiction" survey. This quick, 10-minute survey will help identify the challenges and opportunities related to addiction and recovery in the state. Feedback will be instrumental in supporting healthy and safe communities that are free from addiction.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

How the Infrastructure Bill impacts North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, that means up to billions in improvements for each state. The White House’s website breaks it down state-by-state, with how much money each could get for everything from road and bridgework to public transportation, electric vehicle chargers and broadband.
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

North Dakota Tourism updated on Bison World park

Sara Otte Coleman, director of the Tourism Division of the North Dakota Department of Commerce, said the Bison World project has "tremendous potential" to help North Dakota tourism. "This kind of project people take seriously," she said. "... these kinds of attractions get people to book their travel, their motel...
EconomyEsquire

The Bills Are Coming Due in the American Petrostate of North Dakota

There are times when it is Tiger Beat On The Potomac, and there are times when it’s just Politico. Most often, the latter incidents occur in Politico Magazine, which has been a strong product ever since its launch, its early call on DeSantis v. COVID notwithstanding. One of these occasions can be found in Tom Haines’s lucid examination of how North Dakota is handling the inevitable—and highly predictable—consequences of having declared itself a petrostate a few years back. Both Dakotas pretty much gave themselves over to the extraction industry over the last couple of decades. It was there that fracking got to be the hot new thing. Now, the bills are coming due, and crows doth sit upon the drilling rigs.
Minnesota StateINFORUM

Bankruptcies for North Dakota and western Minnesota

Marvin L and Janice. Hulst, Grand Forks, Chapter 7. William David and Kelly J. Nix, Devils Lake, Chapter 7. Jesse J. and Allison M. Aulwes, West Fargo, Chapter 7. Michael P. Balek and Kelle M. Leen Balek, Grand Forks, Chapter 7. Deborah Lynn Shermer, Bismarck, Chapter 7. Cheri J. Bennett,...
Grand Forks, NDINFORUM

Jacobs: Immigration is a North Dakota issue

GRAND FORKS — Suezette and I made a run to town last week. We visited seven businesses in Grand Forks. Five of them had “help wanted” posters. At a sixth, a hair salon, all the talk was of restaurants cutting hours, even closing some days. The seventh was an office on the University of North Dakota campus.
Chicago, ILDaily Herald

Website for North Dakota Growth Fund Launches

50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, the general partner of the newly-formed North Dakota Growth Fund (NDGF or the Fund), recently launched its interactive website for the Fund. The Fund was created, with the support of the State Investment Board, to further advance innovation and private markets investments in the state by seeking investments that provide strong risk-adjusted returns and support the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy