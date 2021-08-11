Report forecasts stagnation for North Dakota economy

There are times when it is Tiger Beat On The Potomac, and there are times when it’s just Politico. Most often, the latter incidents occur in Politico Magazine, which has been a strong product ever since its launch, its early call on DeSantis v. COVID notwithstanding. One of these occasions can be found in Tom Haines’s lucid examination of how North Dakota is handling the inevitable—and highly predictable—consequences of having declared itself a petrostate a few years back. Both Dakotas pretty much gave themselves over to the extraction industry over the last couple of decades. It was there that fracking got to be the hot new thing. Now, the bills are coming due, and crows doth sit upon the drilling rigs.