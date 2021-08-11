Business email compromise: 23 charged over 'sophisticated' fraud ring

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — I love News10NBC viewers. You’ve been sharing scams with me, and that has given me plenty to investigate. An email this week from a viewer named Jack was intriguing because it had all the hallmarks of a scam. The logo was wrong as was the email address. The email had a link which is especially dangerous. Clicking on links can often unleash malware onto your computer. The email said that a payment of almost $4,000 had been sent to a bitcoin exchange service from Jack’s PayPal account. But the email wasn’t addressed to Jack. It was addressed to “customer.” An email from PayPal addressing activity on your account would be addressed to you, not “customer”.