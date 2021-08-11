Cancel
Public Safety

Business email compromise: 23 charged over 'sophisticated' fraud ring

By Danny Palmer
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sophisticated fraud scheme using compromised emails and advance-payment fraud has been uncovered by authorities. The fraud was run by what Europol describes as a "sophisticated" organised crime group which created fake websites and fake email addresses similar to legitimate ones run by retailers and suppliers. Using these fake accounts, the criminals tricked victims into placing orders for goods and requested payment in advance.

