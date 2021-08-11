Lawrence H. Cook II appointed to New York State Council on the Arts

Oishei Foundation VP one of nine named to 20-member board. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has appointed Lawrence H. Cook II, senior vice president of programs for The John R. Oishei Foundation, to the New York State Council on the Arts. Cook was one of nine new appointees to the 20-member board and one of two that will represent the Western New York Region. NYSCA preserves and advances the arts and culture throughout the state.