Monthly Chamber Nibbles & Knowledge Luncheon: Thursday, August 19, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., 19 E. Main St. Join the Spencer County-Taylorsville Chamber of Commerce for lunch, networking, and our guest speaker, John Odenbach. John is the College & Career Coach at Spencer County High School, as well as the Chair of the Work Ready Committee. Lunch will be catered by The Block Gourmet Deli, courtesy of Linda Vittitoe with Mary Kay, and Debbie Wimsatt with Elmcroft Senior Living. Our non-profit speaker this month will be Tammy Morman with Spencer County C.A.N.. Everyone in attendance will have a chance to win some door prizes as well. Cost is $10 for Chamber Members and $13 for Non-Chamber Members.