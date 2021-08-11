Cancel
Erie County, NY

COVID cases continue to rise in Erie County

By 360 PSG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie County Department of Health provides COVID-19 data update for week ending Aug. 7. The Erie County Department of Health on Tuesday provided an update on COVID-19 data. For the week ending Aug. 7, 2021, ECDOH received reports for 650 new COVID-19 cases among Erie County residents; this is a 23% increase from the previous week’s total of 529 cases, a nearly 10-fold increase in the past five weeks. The COVID-19 case rate of 70.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days for the week ending Aug. 7 is an increase from the previous week’s case rate of 57.6. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) set a case rate threshold of 50-99 for a community to be considered to have “substantial transmission.”

