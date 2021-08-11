1835 Three Kings Dr
Silver Star chair lift, Park City Municipal Golf Course, and endless trails are just steps away from this beautifully appointed, single-level Silver Star property. Turn-key and ready for enjoyment, the designer touches throughout add an element of sophistication, mixed with mountain chic style. The open living, dining area, and gourmet kitchen, with Viking appliances, is spacious and includes the comforts of home. All three bedrooms are en suite, featuring a luxuriously appointed master suite and guestrooms. Two social decks take advantage of different view corridors and offer additional places to relax, including an 8-person private hot tub. A dedicated assigned parking space makes for effortless coming and going. The community pool, fitness center, Silver Star Cafe, and more are just a ''stone's throw'' away. Take full advantage of the epic location and experience all that Park City has to offer. Hop on the free bus or winter Silver Star shuttle and venture to Main Street for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Silver Star property owners experience prime ski access via the Silver Star chairlift, and rental income potential make this the perfect opportunity! Call today for a personal tour of this truly special Silver Star property and surrounding amenities.www.parkcityluxuryrealestate.com
