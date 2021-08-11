Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

1835 Three Kings Dr

parkcityluxuryrealestate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver Star chair lift, Park City Municipal Golf Course, and endless trails are just steps away from this beautifully appointed, single-level Silver Star property. Turn-key and ready for enjoyment, the designer touches throughout add an element of sophistication, mixed with mountain chic style. The open living, dining area, and gourmet kitchen, with Viking appliances, is spacious and includes the comforts of home. All three bedrooms are en suite, featuring a luxuriously appointed master suite and guestrooms. Two social decks take advantage of different view corridors and offer additional places to relax, including an 8-person private hot tub. A dedicated assigned parking space makes for effortless coming and going. The community pool, fitness center, Silver Star Cafe, and more are just a ''stone's throw'' away. Take full advantage of the epic location and experience all that Park City has to offer. Hop on the free bus or winter Silver Star shuttle and venture to Main Street for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Silver Star property owners experience prime ski access via the Silver Star chairlift, and rental income potential make this the perfect opportunity! Call today for a personal tour of this truly special Silver Star property and surrounding amenities.

www.parkcityluxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Kings#Fitness#Parking Space#Viking#Silver Star Cafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Entertainmentbusinessalabama.com

Cassandra King

Cassandra King, known as Comedienne Joy Cassandra King, also known as Comedienne Joy, won the second place prize of $7,000 in the YWomen Start It Up Pitch Competition, hosted by the YMCA Central Alabama with prizes provided by Coca-Cola Foundation. The owner of Eat. Drink. Ride Foot Tours was one of…
Hanover, VARichmond.com

9236 Kings Charter Dr, Hanover, VA 23116

Showings Begin Friday 8/13/2021**Well-kept Transitional in a popular Hanover Community.All the Upgrades have ben performed at this property to provide care-free living for years to come. (**See List in Photos for Improvements/Upgrades) After taking in the Exceptional Curb appeal, you enter to see Re-finished Hardwoods, (NOTE: Hardwoods under Family Room and Primary Bedroom Carpets), Remodeled Kitchen w/Granite Tops, Custom Cabinetry, and Choice Fixtures of all types. Both Kitchen and Formal Dining Rooms have Bowed-bay Windows to add Space and Architectural flair.. Kitchen is Open to Two-Story Family Room, and is equipped with Custom Ceilings Fans and gas fireplace.. Turned stairwell takes you to a HUGE Primary Bedroom, w/His & Hers Closets (Upgraded Closet Factory), and an Re-Modeled Primary bath w/rich cabinets, mirrors and Full Tile Surround Shower. Bedrooms 2-4 are generous in size and Bed #4 has walk-in attic access. This one is sure to move quick. Gutter Guards - 2019 Thermal Pane Windows & Doors – 2019 (and 2006) Crawl Space Encapsulation & Dehumidifier - 2019 HVAC System - 2017 Roof (dimensional 35 yr) - 2016 Bathrooms (All full) Updated – 2011 (and 2007)
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Poses in Outfit ‘Sustainably Made Here in Puerto Rico’

In addition to being a key part of the success of “American Pickers” over the years, Danielle Colby has other projects going on in her life. One of them is a clothing line. She talked about this in a social media post she shared on Wednesday, Aug. 18. And, according to what the “American Pickers” star also had to say on the matter, this clothing line is made in Puerto Rico. And, it is done in a way that limits waste and helps protect the environment.
Saint Charles, IAWinterset Madisonian

Passion for animals leads to the art of preservation

Remington Hutton of St. Charles started honing his taxidermy skills at age nine. Now, nearly 15 years later, Hutton not only operates a professional taxidermy business of his own, but houses several exotic, and even endangered, animals on his ranch. Remington Taxidermy From zebras and alligators to mountain lions, birds, and fish, Hutton has created mounts, rugs, and more from […]
New York City, NYtheculturetrip.com

The Best Cabins and Cottages in the Catskills, New York

Get back to nature north of New York with a characterful base in the cool, calm Catskills. When in-the-know New Yorkers want a dose of the great outdoors, they head north to the mountainous Catskills region: popular in the 1960s and 1970s, it’s cool (you’ll know it from Dirty Dancing). Craft beer breweries and chic boutiques join photo-perfect lush landscapes and some sleek new places to stay – particularly cabins and cottages. Here’s our pick of the best, bookable with Culture Trip, to let you live out the Catskills high life, Patrick Swayze-style moves optional.
LifestyleOnlyInYourState

18 Epic Train Rides That Show Off Some Of America’s Prettiest Landscapes

Ferris Bueller said it best: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” This unexpected nugget of wisdom from a high schooler really captures what our Bucket List articles try to do; that is, show you some of the most incredible places across the country that are just waiting to be explored and enjoyed. And in terms of stopping and looking around, well, there’s perhaps no better way to do that than aboard a train. There’s something inherently charming and magical about a train ride; sitting back while the world passes by, feeling the solid wood booths beneath you, with the chug of the locomotive and passenger chatter humming in the background. The following 18 train rides show off some of America’s most sweeping and scenic landscapes, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences you’ll never forget.
New York City, NYurbandaddy.com

Soho House Opens an Austin Oasis

There are many reasons to go to Austin. Music and film festivals, Formula 1 races, tacos... Or, perhaps like the rest of the country, you recently moved there. Regardless, you may require a place to stay. Somewhere that's part hotel, part social club, and ideally has a rooftop pool. Soho...
Visual Artmillcitytimes.com

Vote for the Northrup King Building!

Congratulations to the Northrup King Building on being nominated for a Reader's Choice Award for Best Art Gallery by Minnesota Monthly. If you love the building and the artists, cast a vote by clicking this link to go to the survey. NOTE: Votes must be cast by August 16.
Boerne, TXboerne.tx.us

Kuhlmann-King Museum Tour

The Kuhlmann-King house gives the public the opportunity to step back in time to see what a historic Boerne home looked like "way back when". Please email to schedule a personalized tour.
Musicskiddle.com

ON A MISSION ft: Kings of the rollers

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 11:00pm) Time to bring the rave back to life , Kicking off with Kings Of The Rollers & Inja + loads more tickets live friday 5th march ... Customer reviews of ON A MISSION ft: Kings of the rollers. Average rating:. 87%. Music. Venue. Prices.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Curry King

Curry King has been operating from noon to midnight for years, in large part serving cab drivers on a lunch or dinner break. Come here and check out the lineup of their vegetable stews, fried snacks, and tandoori meat - since it changes somewhat every day. The thing that always remains, though, is the $6 vegetarian lunch special where you can get dal, salad, rice, and a vegetarian entree. No matter what, we recommend ordering the garlic naan - which is baked fresh in the back and served piping hot on a paper plate. It’s as thick as it is fluffy, and the size of an analog clock you’d find on a classroom wall.
New York City, NYuticaphoenix.net

“King Richard”

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance, and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible – and truly change the world. Based on the true story, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams (Will Smith), an undeterred father raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time – Venus and Serena Williams – who will alter the sport of tennis forever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy