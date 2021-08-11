Cancel
Park City, UT

1521 Three Kings Dr

parkcityluxuryrealestate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnique & Special, three adjacent townhomes were combined to create this one-of-a-kind, spacious yet cozy, 6-bedroom ski home! PERFECTLY LOCATED within walking distance to the Park City Mountain Resort base area, this home borders extensive meadows of protected space with a stunning mountain backdrop, is located across the street from the Three Kings clubhouse which has a heated swimming pool and hot tub, and is also conveniently located on the Free Park City bus route! You will enjoy both the tranquility of outdoor living space you are dreaming of, as well as the benefit of Park City Mountain ski access and Main Street restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, all just minutes away! Offered fully turn-key, excluding personal items and artwork, this home has it all! Three bedrooms on the main level combined with 3 upstairs, a central kitchen with a fireplace and dining area to take advantage of the beautiful mountain views, TWO family rooms for plenty of gathering spaces as well as room to spread out, an exercise loft, a cozy library to escape and relax, 4 Reserved parking spaces in an underground garage, and don't forget nightly rentals are permitted at Three Kings. Don't wait any longer to own your Park City Dream Home--THIS IS IT!

www.parkcityluxuryrealestate.com

