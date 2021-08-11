Northeast would see lion’s share of new rail funding
Yesterday, the U.S. Senate passed the roughly $1 trillion package to help fix the nation’s roads and pipes and public transit. The bill now awaits more drama in the House. Rail enthusiasts are generally elated by the fresh $66 billion for passenger and freight rail, the biggest investment the federal government has made in railroads since Amtrak was founded in 1971. But a good chunk of that money might go to just one 10 mile stretch of track: The Gateway Project, connecting New Jersey and New York City.www.marketplace.org
