Chucky TV Show Finishes Production Ahead Of October Release

By Dan Auty
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Chucky TV show has finished production. The spin-off from the Child's Play horror franchise premieres on SyFy and USA Network on October 12. The news that Chucky has completed shooting comes via showrunner and series creator Don Mancini, who posted an image of a clapperboard on the final day. He accompanied it with a caption that reads, "THAT’S A WRAP! Chucky wants to honest the f*** thank everyone, in front of and behind the camera, on this f***ing momentous occasion..." Check it out below:

