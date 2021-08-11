Cancel
Manchester, CT

Police investigate armed robbery at Manchester Wendy's

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 7 days ago
By Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

MANCHESTER — Police said they are investigating an armed robbery at Wendy’s this morning that left one employee with minor injuries.

Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said that officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Wendy’s, 105 Buckland St., today before 9 a.m.

He said that one employee sustained minor injuries after being pushed by the suspect, who fled the scene in what was reported to be an older black Acura with a cracked windshield and tape along the crack.

Shea said that one suspect was described as a white female and a second suspect inside the Acura was described as a Black male.

Shea said the investigation is ongoing.

