Monitoring your blood pressure is an important tool in preventing some of the most common killers in the United States—heart disease, heart attack, and stroke, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — all which are associated with high blood pressure. One third of the population suffers from high blood pressure. Most people tend to measure their blood pressure on one arm. However, new research has found "robust evidence" that relying on a one-arm reading could be a deadly mistake. Read on to find out more