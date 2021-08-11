Cancel
Prince Charles Posts Throwback Photo with His Parents (& He Looks Like ﻿a Mini-Me of Prince Philip)

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 8 days ago

Prince Charles is celebrating hump day by taking a trip down memory lane. On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales shared a throwback photo on the Clarence House Instagram account, which he shares with his wife Camilla Parker Bowles. The photograph, which was taken 70 years ago, features a young Charles playing in the grass with Princess Anne while his parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, sit on a blanket nearby. Per the post's caption, the image was taken in July of 1951 in the Clarence House garden.

