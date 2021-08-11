Stephen Colbert's message for Andrew Cuomo: Don't let the door hit you in the butt
The resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the late night shows plenty to talk about Tuesday. On NBC, Jimmy Fallon led with the news of the stunning announcement. "During his remarks, he said it was best he step aside," the host said. "And then every woman in the room took two steps aside." He later joked that Cuomo's future is going to be "tough" with his only two options being president or Supreme Court justice.www.wlfi.com
Comments / 0