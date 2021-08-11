Stephen Colbert's message for Andrew Cuomo: Don't let the door hit you in the butt

Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter appeared on the Late Show Tuesday and offered a defense of his network and his colleague Chris Cuomo to a skeptical Stephen Colbert. Cuomo’s brother Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he will resign as governor of New York in two weeks after the state attorney general issued a report that concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. That dynamic has caused headaches at CNN, where the governor’s brother hosts a primetime show each every week night. The CNN host did not address the issue at all on his show last week, and this week he is on what he said is a preplanned vacation.