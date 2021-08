In a recent episode of the Hawk Central podcast, Des Moines Register Columnist Chad Leistikow conducted a sprawling 3+ hour interview with Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz that touched on nearly every facet of Iowa’s offensive play calling. One of the many nuggets of information divulged by Ferentz during the interview was the extent to which opposing defenses keyed in on Ihmir Smith-Marsette during the 2020 season. While many fans expressed frustration about the coaching staff’s inability to get the speedy senior more touches, Ferentz noted that defenses prioritized taking the deep ball away and took extra care to ensure that Smith-Marsette was not able to beat them over the top.