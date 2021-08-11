Germany arrest alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin

“The mothers were desperate, they were getting beaten by the Taliban. They shouted, ‘save my baby’ and threw the babies at us, some of the babies fell on the barbed wire. It was awful what happened. By the end of the night there wasn’t one man among us who was not crying,” said the Parachute Regiment officer quietly.The scenes of brutal violence unfolded at one of the routes into the military side of Kabul’s airport from where thousands of people, in danger from the jihadists, are being airlifted to safety by the US, Britain and other foreign governments. The entrance...