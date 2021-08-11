Germany arrest alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin
BERLIN — Germany has arrested a British citizen on suspicion of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin, officials said Wednesday. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was detained on Tuesday in the city of Potsdam southwest of the capital based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. In keeping with German privacy laws, he was only identified as David S.lasvegassun.com
Comments / 0