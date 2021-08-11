Firefox 91 Offers Enhanced Cookie Clearing
Mozilla has announced the release of Firefox 91 which offers enhanced cookie clearing. Today’s new version of Firefox Strict Mode lets you easily delete all cookies and supercookies that were stored on your computer by a website or by any trackers embedded in it. Building on Total Cookie Protection, Firefox 91’s new approach to deleting cookies prevents hidden privacy violations and makes it easy for you to see which websites are storing information on your computer.www.iclarified.com
