Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Firefox 91 Offers Enhanced Cookie Clearing

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMozilla has announced the release of Firefox 91 which offers enhanced cookie clearing. Today’s new version of Firefox Strict Mode lets you easily delete all cookies and supercookies that were stored on your computer by a website or by any trackers embedded in it. Building on Total Cookie Protection, Firefox 91’s new approach to deleting cookies prevents hidden privacy violations and makes it easy for you to see which websites are storing information on your computer.

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mozilla#Cookie Jar#Computer#Total Cookie Protection#Firefox 91
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
gamingideology.com

Millions will be blocked tomorrow for Word, Outlook and Powerpoint, warns Microsoft

Microsoft 365 users risk losing access to the subscription service’s hugely popular suite of apps, including Microsoft Word, Outlook, Powerpoint, and more. That’s because Microsoft no longer supports its Internet Explorer 11 or original Microsoft Edge browsers. Anyone still using these outdated apps won’t be able to access the online version of Word, Powerpoint, and others included with their subscription.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to see who's on your Wi-Fi network

Knowing how to see who's using your Wi-Fi helps you identify intruders who are "piggybacking" on your network and getting their internet for free. Not only can this unauthorized access slow down your connection, but it also poses a security risk if the Wi-Fi thief is also able to steal your personal data or infect your network with malware.
Video GamesNME

An enhanced version of ‘Cookie Clicker’ is coming to Steam

Seminal idle game Cookie Clicker is coming to Steam after years of updates and enhancements. Cookie Clicker was released in 2013 as a simplistic idle browser game and has received multiple updates over the years to flesh out the gameplay and add replay value. The official Steam description. Cookie Clicker...
mediapost.com

Firefox Beefs Up Cookie Deletion Capabilities

Mozilla's Firefox browser is rolling out a new feature that it says will allow users to “delete all traces” of “sneaky third-party cookies” -- including so-called supercookies, which ad companies use to track web users who erase more traditional cookies. “Today’s new version of Firefox Strict Mode lets you easily...
TechnologyUbergizmo

Firefox’s New ‘Strict Mode’ Will Delete All Of Your Cookies

Website cookies are a good way for websites to remember who you are and what you did on its page and your preferences. This helps with efficiency, especially if it’s a page you visit often. However, the problem is that cookies have since evolved over the years to where it doesn’t just remember our preferences on a single page, but can be used to track us across the web.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Firefox and Firefox ESR secured against various attacks

Attackers could attack users who surf the Internet with Firefox or Firefox ESR. Mozilla has identified the overall security risk as “high“classified. In most cases, attackers could provoke memory errors in an unspecified way. This usually leads to application crashes. Often, however, malicious code also gets onto computers. In such a case, attackers could gain full control over computers.
TechnologyTechSpot

Firefox 91 launches today, expands cookie protection, Microsoft login, and more

In brief: The release notes for the latest version of Firefox list just a handful of new features, some are significant. First among them is expanded logic for total cookie protection, which should stop sites from using cookies to track users across sites. Firefox 91 also makes HTTPS the default while in private mode, adds Microsoft sign-on, and resurrects simplified printing.
Technologyvmware.com

Large Firefox Profiles

Just wondering what everyone's Firefox profiles look like. I am noticing that most of my users' FF profiles in DEM (9.11) are 400 MB to 1 GB which seem rather large to me. Looking at contents of the zip files, the largest files are;. widevinecdm.dll. *.sqlite. *.final. All these files...
Technologyhowtogeek.com

Firefox 91 Can Obliterate Stubborn Cookies

Firefox has just launched version 91 of its beloved browser, and it brings with it a new feature called Enhanced Cookie Clearing that creates a more secure method of removing website data from the browser. Firefox 91 Enhanced Cookie Clearing. Using its new method of handling cookies, Firefox Strict Mode...
Ars Technica

Today’s Firefox 91 release adds new site-wide cookie-clearing action

Mozilla's Firefox 91, released this morning, includes a new privacy management feature called Enhanced Cookie Clearing. The feature allows users to manage all cookies and locally stored data generated by a website—regardless of whether they're cookies tagged to that site's domain or cookies placed from that site but belonging to a third-party domain, e.g., Facebook or Google.
Technologymobigyaan.com

How to disable Firefox Suggest feature in Mozilla Firefox

In the newer version of the Mozilla Firefox web browser, there’s a new feature called Firefox Suggests which showcases a promoted search suggestion whenever you type in something in the address bar. The company says that the feature tries to offer relevant content based on what you enter by using...
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

EU to Present Legislation Next Month That Could Force Apple to Use USB-C for iPhone [Report]

The European Commission plans to present legislation next month that could force Apple to use a USB-C charging port for its iPhones, reports Reuters. Half of chargers sold with mobile phones in the European Union in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector while 29% had a USB C connector and 21% a Lightning connector, a Commission impact assessment study in 2019 found. The EU executive is currently drafting the legislation, the source said, without giving further details. Lawmakers at the European Parliament last year voted overwhelmingly in favour of a common charger, citing environmental benefits and convenience to users.
Computerslatesthackingnews.com

Mozilla Rolls Out HTTPS By Default In Private Browsing Mode With Firefox 91

Mozilla has taken another step towards protecting users from common cyber scams. With the latest Firefox 91, Mozilla has introduced HTTPS by default functionality in private browsing. However, ‘http’ sites will still load if ‘https’ is absent. HTTPS by Default In Firefox 91 Private Browsing. According to a recent post,...
iclarified.com

Sileo 2.2 Public Beta Released With Support for All Jailbreaks

The first public beta of Sileo 2.2 has been released and it features a slew of changes and improvements including official support for all jailbreaks. Sileo is an APT package manager designed for jailbroken devices. Here's a look at what's new... New Features:. — A redesigned package install page designed...
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Chrome Incognito Mode Update Shows Greater Transparency

Google is now preparing an update for its Incognito Mode landing page interface, rolled out already on the Canary Channel, aimed at giving users better transparency. Specifically, the changes offer a clearer picture of what Incognito Mode “does” and “doesn’t” do. As reported by TechDows, and as shown in the images below, in fact, the alteration is even labeled with those explicit terms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy