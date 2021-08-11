Lala Lala shares new single “Color of the Pool,” announces 2022 North American tour
Lala Lala (aka Lillie West) has shared another song off her upcoming album I Want The Door To Open. "Color of the Pool" feels like a half-remembered dream, all woozy with some great, skronky sax via Adam Schatz that cuts through the haze. "This song is about how I want to be on the back of a motorcycle at night and explode and be the sun and underwater and see myself from very far away and keep my eyes open forever and disappear," says Lillie.www.brooklynvegan.com
Comments / 0