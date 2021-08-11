WWE News: Several More Additions To the WWE Network on Peacock, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

Ric Flair took to Twitter this afternoon and said he is not the man seen in a photo making the rounds on social media. You can see the photo here:. Flair has been trending worldwide on Twitter this afternoon after someone tweeted a photo that allegedly shows Flair getting physical with a woman in public. Flair cannot be identified from the photo, and people are speculating that it is him based off the hairstyle. Twitter users have noted that it looks like the photo was taken on the Long Island Rail Road in New York.