Partnering with the Texas Lottery, H-E-B has become the nation’s first grocer to offer sales of Powerball and Mega Million tickets on cash register receipts paper. Business Centers at participating stores are selling what has been dubbed “receipt tickets” by lottery officials. The tickets might also be part of register sales in checkout lines, too–as the Texas Lottery confirmed plans to expand sales to other registers. This week, at the H-E-B on Paredes Line Road, tickets were being offered to customers in checkout lines, where customers could pay for their groceries and lotto with cash or debit card.