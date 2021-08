Outlying suburbs, or exurbs, have been the shining star of the pandemic housing market but with an increase of workers headed back to the office and vulnerability to economic downturns, the future of the exurbs are unknown. Add in more uncertainties with the delta variant and it’s unclear whether or not the rising exurb home prices will stay afloat, says Realtor.com. The site’s chief economist says some areas saw price increases because of their attractiveness during the pandemic and those prices might not have much ground to stand on in the future. But the ongoing demand for homes and shortage of listings uplifts demand for exurbs.