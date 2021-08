As a result of the recent vehicle thefts and burglaries throughout the Long Beach Island region, all of which are still being investigated, the Stafford Township Police Department has launched its “9 p.m. routine” initiative to remind residents to play it safe by getting into a nightly routine of security checks and measures. The department is posting on social media every night to tell folks to lock up and secure their property and asking everyone to set a reminder on their smartphones or other devices.