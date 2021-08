Roger Schilling stands all day behind his counter at C’est La Vie serving customers. When people pass by his store at 51 Circuit Ave. in Oak Bluffs, he immediately recognizes them with a wave and a big smile. Originally from France, Schilling is married to an American and their family’s boutique, C’est La Vie, is a not-to-be missed stop for seasonals, but few people know his background and his love for Martha’s Vineyard.