‘Conversations in printmaking’ pulls together trio of artists

STOCKBRIDGE = Berkshire Botanical Garden presents “Music Mondays” with The Berkshire Big Band on Monday, Aug. 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bring a picnic, a blanket or lawn chairs, stroll the grounds, as music drifts from Lucy’s Topiary Garden, a collection of 21 “live” sculptures circling a performance area. Refreshments provided by Big Elm Brewing of Sheffield, MA will be available. Tickets to Music Mondays are $10 for BBG members and $15 for non-members. Advanced reservations are suggested, visit berkshirebotanical.org. Music Mondays will take place rain or shine, but in case of severe weather, concerts will be cancelled, and refunds given. In the event of questionable weather, please check the website, berkshirebotanical.org, or call 413 320-4794 for updated information. Safety First: BBG is a COVID-compliant facility. Please follow Massachusetts health regulations. Dogs/animals (other than service animals) are not allowed on property or in the gardens. Berkshire Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.