Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Carson Wentz Could Start Week 1 for Colts, NFL Insider Says

By Adam Hermann
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome surprisingly good news about Wentz's injury timeline originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Carson Wentz trade lost a bit of its luster earlier this month when the former Eagles QB suffered a setback with a foot injury and had to undergo surgery. It seemed at the time that the surgery would cost him significant playing time this season, which would bring the chances of the Eagles' conditional second-round pick from the trade turning into a first-round pick.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Chris Mortensen
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Seahawks#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#American Football#Carson Wentz Could Start#Nbc Sports#Eagles Qb#Espn Nfl#Athletic#Eagle Eye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.
NFLYardbarker

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz expected to return earlier from injury

When the Indianapolis Colts learned quarterback Carson Wentz needed foot surgery, there were fears he could miss a significant portion of the 2021 season. Fortunately for Indianapolis, the veteran passer could return much sooner than initially expected. Wentz experienced pain in his foot days into training camp, sidelining him from...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Nick Foles Trade Rumors

Trade rumors are once again swirling for one of the NFL’s all-time great journeymen, Nick Foles. The 32-year-old veteran quarterback is currently heading into his second season with the Chicago Bears. However, it’s possible that the Bears could trade Foles. Chicago signed Andy Dalton in the offseason and selected Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLPosted by
CBS Philly

Fired-Up Nick Foles Says He’s ‘Much Better’ Now Than When He Won Super Bowl With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz just can’t seem to escape Nick Foles’ shadow. After it was announced the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback would miss five to 12 weeks with a foot injury, many immediately looked to Foles as a potential successor. It worked once, right? Foles is currently toiling away in Chicago, trapped behind veteran Andy Dalton and first-round pick Justin Fields. There’s no future for him in Chicago. So naturally, Foles was asked Monday about a potential reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis after the Wentz news broke. “Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time. He...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Carson Wentz News

Despite recent reports that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz would likely miss the start of the 2021 season as he recovers from foot surgery, the news today changes that narrative entirely. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Wentz is now on pace to open the season against the Seattle Seahawks as...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Philip Rivers, Potential Comeback News

Earlier Tuesday night, retired NFL quarterback Philip Rivers sparked an interesting conversation thanks to his latest comments about a potential comeback. In a recent conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Rivers, who now coaches high school football in Alabama, said he has not “completely ruled out” a return to the league.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Doug Pederson passed on two offensive coordinator opportunities

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 3. I think it was interesting to hear from Doug Pederson that he had two opportunities to be offensive coordinators in the league after being fired by the Eagles. “I had two chances to get back in, but it just didn’t feel right, to rush back after what happened,” he told me. “I needed time away, to clear my head. But I do want to coach again. I’d love to coach next season. The longer you’re out, the harder it is to get back in.” [...] Pederson: “I really wanted to go to Indianapolis, to see Frank especially. But I knew Carson was there, of course, and I wanted to see him too. Carson and I were together for five years. We accomplished so much together. I wanted to run into Carson. I wanted to hug his neck and wish him well, and I think the feeling was mutual with him. We did that, on Thursday. It was very positive, something I really wanted to do. It was natural, it was real. I saw him and hugged him. Carson and I always had a great relationship, and I have great regard for him, and I didn’t want what happened at the end to tarnish that. He moved on, I moved on, and let’s be men about it.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles TE Zach Ertz introduces wife to Bill Belichick, gets risky response

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are scheduled to square off in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The two teams are also having joint practices this week, which gave Zach Ertz an opportunity to meet head coach Bill Belichick. Ertz was nice enough to introduce his wife Julie to arguably the greatest football mind of all time. Belichick certainly appreciated that gesture, but he’s also not going to let that moment slip away without telling the Eagles star how much he wants to have him in Foxboro, per ABC Philadelphia reporter Jamie Apody.
NFLAOL Corp

NFL World Reacts To The Sam Ehlinger News

An interesting situation is developing in the Indianapolis Colts quarterback room this training camp. The Colts are without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who underwent foot surgery. Wentz, who was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis this offseason, is expected to miss several weeks. It’s unclear where the Colts will turn. Some...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, though. ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gets hit with disapproval after questionable decision

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense is now in the hands of Jalen Hurts, though he can wait until the start of the 2021 NFL regular season before he can have its full use. For now, he’ll have to be contented sharing duties under center with the pair of Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens. Hurts played a bit in the Eagles’ Week 1 game in the 2021 preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday and earned praise and some nitpicking from head coach Nick Sirianni, per Jeff Skversky.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best quarterbacks Colts must trade for with Carson Wentz undergoing surgery

After trading for Carson Wentz this offseason with the hopes of having him back at full strength, it looks as if the Indianapolis Colts took a big risk by trading for the injury-prone quarterback. With Wentz now needing surgery on his foot and expected to miss a huge portion of the upcoming NFL season, the Colts will now be scrambling to find a replacement at quarterback that can hold them over until Wentz is back at full strength.

Comments / 0

Community Policy