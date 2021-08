CLEVELAND, Ohio – After two decades out of the public eye, former Cleveland Mayor Michael R. White emerged Wednesday to endorse nonprofit executive Justin Bibb for mayor. The announcement marked the first time White has publicly endorsed in a mayoral contest since leaving office in 2002 and opening a farm and winery in Newcomerstown, though he has remained active in Cleveland politics behind the scenes. White, the second youngest mayor in history when he was first elected in 1989, said at a press conference in front of Bibb’s grandmother’s home in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood he chose to come out and campaign for Bibb because he felt Bibb was the only candidate who could give residents hope again.