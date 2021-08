Verna Tegtmeier Light, 101, of Beatrice passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the PEO Home of Beatrice. She was born on April 24, 1920 at Burchard, NE. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1937 and the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics in 1946. She taught rural schools for 4 years, was the plant manager at Prewitt Foods in Ralston for 25 years…