The baseball world has convened in a cornfield in Iowa. Randy, Rohan, Jaime, and Matt discuss the Field of Dreams game and where it ranks in the pantheon of baseball movies. That conversation flows into the current series against the White Sox and the four of them tackle what has led to the recent Yankees success and if they think it is sustainable. We also do some live podcast research to determine how teams are approaching the Yankee hitters. We finish up the show with some friendly banter about English soccer, or football, if you prefer.