SOMC hosting free health clinic at Bellefonte Centre

Southern Ohio Medical Center will be hosting a free health fair for the SOMC Family Practice & Specialty Associates at the Bellefonte Centre in Ashland, Kentucky.

The fair will take place on Friday, August 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Health fair participants will have the opportunity to participate in a blood pressure screening, body mass index screening and oxygen saturation screening. They will also be able to meet the medical team, which includes: Dr. Lesley Abbott, Dr. Rebecca Adams and FNP-C Chase Wiler, as well as orthopedic specialists Dr. Robert Love and Dr. Joseph Leith.

SOMC Family Practice & Specialty Associates offers patients a variety of services, such as diabetes management, women’s health screenings, health and wellness coaching and outpatient x-rays. Same-day appointments are available.

SOMC Family Practice & Specialty Associates is located at 1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 103. For more information, please call 606-324-0098.