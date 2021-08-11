Powerlifter John Haack Deadlifts a Heroic 400 Kilograms In Training

Most of the CrossFit community didn’t know what they’d get with Guilherme Malehiros on the roster at the 2021 CrossFit Games. Twenty-one-year-old Malheiros grabbed attention from fans across the globe this year in Madison, potentially setting the tone for new domination and future Latin and South American representation in CrossFit. He won three events at the Games, matched only by Patrick Vellner. His first was Event Three, the 550-yard sprint where he edged out Will Moorad by two-tenths of a second. His speed and strength put him at the top again in Event Seven, with a sprint and heavy clean ladder. Through these two events, the Brazil CrossFit community lit up the live stream, CrossFit Games Instagram account, and CrossFit Games Director Dave Castro’s Instagram comments, demanding more air time and credit for their native son.