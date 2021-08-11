Cancel
Margot Robbie Has Just Been Added to Cast of New Wes Anderson Film

By Thomas Duffy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo time Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie is now on board the new Wes Anderson film set to shoot in Spain later this month. Wes Anderson has always made quirky movies and now he’s added the actress who plays the very quirky Harley Quinn in the recently released The Suicide Squad to the cast of his next film. Margot Robbie is going to be playing what is said to most likely be a supporting role in the upcoming picture which also stars Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody and, of all people, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks. Robbie and Hanks are the film’s most interesting casting decisions as the other three stars have appeared in Wes Anderson films before. But since everyone knows Mr. Hanks’ career very well, let’s talk about Robbie!

