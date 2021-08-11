Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

New Times‘ Tacolandia Returns to Miami: Presale Tickets on Sale Now

By Laine Doss
Miami New Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTacolandia, Miami's celebration of tacos, finally returns in person, with tacos, fun, and entertainment. On Saturday, November 13, River Landing Miami is the place to be for unlimited tacos from Miami's best restaurants and taquerias, including the Crazy Toston, Bartaco, Pin-Up Taco, La Tiendita, Taqueria Jacalito, Taqueria Mexicana, InRamen Asian Street Eatery, Eclectico Restaurant & Bar, La Traila Barbecue, El Guanaco, La Catrina, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, Even Keel Fish Shack, Mayami, and Mexicantina. More restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks. Each restaurant will showcase its best tacos.

www.miaminewtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodka#Food Drink#New Times#The Crazy Toston#La Traila Barbecue#Tacos Tequila Bar#Even Keel Fish Shack#Tacolandia#Vip#Estrella Jalisco#New Times#Etix Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy