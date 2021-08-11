New Times‘ Tacolandia Returns to Miami: Presale Tickets on Sale Now
Tacolandia, Miami's celebration of tacos, finally returns in person, with tacos, fun, and entertainment. On Saturday, November 13, River Landing Miami is the place to be for unlimited tacos from Miami's best restaurants and taquerias, including the Crazy Toston, Bartaco, Pin-Up Taco, La Tiendita, Taqueria Jacalito, Taqueria Mexicana, InRamen Asian Street Eatery, Eclectico Restaurant & Bar, La Traila Barbecue, El Guanaco, La Catrina, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, Even Keel Fish Shack, Mayami, and Mexicantina. More restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks. Each restaurant will showcase its best tacos.www.miaminewtimes.com
