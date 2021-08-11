VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Star Tom Hardy Reveals Whether He'd Do A Venom/Spider-Man Crossover

With The Suicide Squad arriving in cinemas next month, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage arriving in September, it's an exciting time for fans of darker, less family friendly superhero movies. The Venom sequel, in particular, is gaining a lot of attention at the moment, and one thing that has been recently noted is that Tom Hardy seems to be expanding his role in the franchise - not on screen, but being credited as story writer. While there are a number of other changes in the sequel crew to the 2018 entry in Sony's Marvel Universe, according to new information, Hardy has been taking a much more involved role in where his character is headed.