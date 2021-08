A new study asked 2,000 Americans about their plastic habits and what they want to improve on. Half of respondents reported that they want to reduce their waste, but feel too overwhelmed to start. In fact, respondents ask themselves “Can this be recycled?” an average of four times a week and end up tossing another four items in the recycling bin that they’re not even 100% certain can be recycled. With all of this in mind, it’s no wonder 61% of respondents feel like no matter how much they recycle, it’s not enough to make an impact. Perhaps because of this recycling limbo, three in five respondents said they always try to make a conscious effort to repurpose or upcycle items. Some of the most unique ways respondents have repurposed something in their homes ranged from art to storage solutions. Many would be willing to pay 29% more for an item if they knew it was made from recycled materials.