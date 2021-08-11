Cancel
Music

Halsey shares tracklist for new album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

By Sam Moore
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey has shared the official album tracklist for ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’. The singer’s fourth studio album was produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and is set for release on August 27 via Capitol Records. Halsey revealed the tracklist for ‘If I...

www.nme.com

Lilith
Trent Reznor
Atticus Ross
Halsey
