Wyoming State

What makes Wyoming’s Isaiah Neyor so special?

By Cody Tucker
 8 days ago
LARAMIE -- What makes Isaiah Neyor so special?. Sean Chambers' already present, bright smile somehow, someway got even wider when that very question was posed. "He's 6-foot-4, he can run, he can jump, he can do a whole bunch of stuff," Wyoming's sophomore quarterback said about the wide receiver from Fort Worth, Texas. "His catch radius is insane. I mean, he doesn't drop stuff. A lot of things make him special. Everything you could think of makes him special."

