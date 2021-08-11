Cancel
Sea Girt, NJ

Eleanore B. McNamara

By Jack Slocum
Star News Group
 7 days ago
Eleanore “Ellie” B. McNamara, 76 of Sea Girt, NJ died Monday, August 9, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Bayonne, NJ, Ellie lived in Holmdel, NJ before moving to Sea Girt 16 years ago. Eleanore worked as an executive secretary for the Port Authority of NY and NJ. She wa.

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
