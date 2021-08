Marvel Comics is bringing one of its most critically acclaimed series to an end. Having previously announced the end of Immortal Hulk, Marvel confirmed on Monday that Daredevil will conclude with its 36th issue. However, this will not be the end of writer Chip Zdarsky's tenure with the character, according to a press release. And the series is going out with a bang. The issue sees Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime, and Typhoid Mary getting married. But of course, no Marvel Comics wedding goes down as planned. Zdarsky is joined by Manuel Garcia on this final issue of the series. Plus, there's also the small matter of deciding who will carry the Daredevil mantle going forward, Matt Murdock or Elektra Natchios.