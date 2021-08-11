14202 N Council Fire Trl

Welcome to 35 Cherokee Trail! This home is country living at its best, situated on 5 peaceful acres, minutes from the Powhatan county line with the highway and stores within a short drive, and ready for your chickens or your horses! Situated on a large flat open lot, surrounded by a haven of trees, a creek running in the woods behind the house, fully fenced, with outbuildings, this lot is also ideal for the gardener, farmer, or anyone looking to grow produce or raise livestock or explore living off the land. Enjoy sunsets from the relaxing screened front porch, or morning coffee and sunshine on the back deck with the singing birds. Inside, beautiful well maintained hardwood floors flow throughout the family room, hallways, and three bedrooms, a large kitchen offers bountiful cabinet and counterspace, and the laundry/ mud room with access to the deck has additional cabinet and storage space. Internet ready (Firefly), water filtration system in place.