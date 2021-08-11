14202 N Council Fire Trl
Rarely available uphill residence at popular Black Rock Ridge with views of Deer Valley and Park City mountain's ski runs. Just minutes from downtown Park City with easy access to Deer Valley Gondola, Jordanelle Reservoir, and surrounding hiking and biking trails. Move-in ready, with turnkey available. This beautiful home offers a quiet community location, with the master bedroom en suite, guest bedroom/office, 2nd full bath, entertainer's kitchen with pantry, laundry, and view-oriented great room with fireplace all on the main level. In addition, a second private patio space is accessible from the master bedroom. Your out-of-town friends and family will appreciate their own space downstairs with a guest bedroom and 3rd full bath, along with a second family room. The two-car attached garage has extra space for a workbench area or storage. Rentals are allowed with a 7-day minimum. Black Rock Ridge is pet-friendly and has hiking trails throughout. Optional club membership is available at the neighboring new Black Rock Ridge Luxury Resort including heated pool, spa, and restaurant/bar. Come and see why so many people call Black Rock Ridge home!www.parkcityluxuryrealestate.com
Comments / 0