Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into a 7-month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. (the "Contract"). North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. In connection with the Contract, the Company will pay North Equities $112,000 and issue 325,000 stock options exercisable at $0.345, exercisable for a period of 2 months, and North Equities has agreed to a contractual lock up of 6 months on the shares underlying the options. Please visit www.northequities.com for additional information.