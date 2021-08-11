Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are now official
Samsung today announced the latest entrants in its Galaxy Z series of foldables, taking the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Z Flip3, bringing a bunch of improvements to the popular lineup. The larger of the two foldable phones includes many firsts for the device, such as the firm’s first under-display camera, S Pen support. Meanwhile, the Z Flip3 adds a larger cover display, among a bunch of other improvements. Both devices will for the first time also sport IPX8 water and dust resistance rating.www.neowin.net
