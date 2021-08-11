Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are now official

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 and ZTE Axon 30 5G are two of the most impressive phones released in the last month. They are the handsets bringing to the market the second generation of under-screen cameras. With these two technologies, the front camera becomes really invisible under the display and the sensor is able to capture a great amount of light despite the presence of an OLED panel on top. But which is the best phone with the under-screen camera? This is a comparison between the specifications of Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 and ZTE Axon 30 5G which will let you find out.