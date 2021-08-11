Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are now official

By Abhay Venkatesh Neowin
Neowin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung today announced the latest entrants in its Galaxy Z series of foldables, taking the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Z Flip3, bringing a bunch of improvements to the popular lineup. The larger of the two foldable phones includes many firsts for the device, such as the firm’s first under-display camera, S Pen support. Meanwhile, the Z Flip3 adds a larger cover display, among a bunch of other improvements. Both devices will for the first time also sport IPX8 water and dust resistance rating.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Photography#Europe#Pen#Z#Samsung Pay#South Korean#Phantom Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Should you buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 in 2021?

Looking at Samsung's current lineup of phones, it's hard to ignore the company's 2020 flagship in the Samsung Galaxy S20. However, even with the Galaxy S21 being available for more than six months at this point, the Galaxy S20 has a few features that you won't find on the 2021 version.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

iPhone to Android WhatsApp migration debuts on the Galaxy Z Fold3/Flip3

WhatsApp users have been begging for a native method to migrate their conversations from iOS to Android and vice versa for years. Back in April, it was revealed that WhatsApp was working on the feature. It has been four months now and its live starting with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Tipster reveals Samsung Galaxy S22 series display sizes, cameras and battery capacities

With last week’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in the books and the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 official, it’s time to turn our attention to the next crop of Samsung flagships – the Galaxy S22 series. The latest report comes from noted Samsung leakster Ice Universe and details the key hardware specs of the three S22 models. The overall design is said to be a slight evolution of the current Galaxy S21 look.
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

Asus ROG Phone 5s & 5s Pro launched with Snapdragon 888 Plus

The ROG Phone 5 series launched five months ago, and today, Asus upgraded the series by launching the ROG phone 5s duo. The Asus ROG Phone 5s & ROG Phone 5s Pro are now official, so unlike last time, there aren’t three phones (last time, there was an ultimate edition as well). The major upgrade is in terms of performance as these two phones now feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SOC. This means, on paper, these two phones offer an AI Engine that is 20% faster than the ROG Phone 5 series. Moreover, the CPU is now clocked at up to 3.0GHz instead of 2.84GHz.
Technologytecheblog.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Smartphone Leaks in New Renders, Includes Headphone Jack

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is coming soon, and most likely in time for Apple’s iPhone 13 launch event this Fall or shortly after. Rumored specifications include a 6.81-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, S Pen support, microSD expansion, and most surprising of all, a 3.5mm headphone jack, the latter two of which were discontinued in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Xiaomi Redmi 10 official image spotted?

Xiaomi had officially revealed the image of the Redmi 10 and it will be launching soon. According to sources, the device runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Redmi 10 does comes with a 6.5-inch display with...
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Samsung takes on Google Pixel 5a with the new Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone

Samsung today announced the new Galaxy A52s mid-range smartphone to compete with devices like the newly announced Google Pixel 5A. When compared to the Galaxy A52, the new Galaxy A52s has only two changes. First, it is powered by Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon 778G processor for improved performance. Second, it is available in a new Awesome Mint colour variant.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Leaker reveals key Samsung Galaxy S22 specs

Now that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 handsets have had their official unveiling, all eyes are turning towards the company’s next flagship. And right on time, the well respected leaker Ice Universe has given us a first look at the expected specs of the Samsung Galaxy S22 via Weibo.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Not all Samsung Galaxy S22 models will be powered by AMD chipset

According to the benchmarks, the Samsung Exynos chipset that they developed together with AMD showed a lot of promise. Unfortunately, it seems that not many people might actually get to enjoy the benefits of this partnership. This is according to reports out of Korea (via Tron) who claims that for...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G gets certified by India’s BIS

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M52 5G as the successor of the Galaxy M51 in the coming days. A little information about this device has already emerged in the past few weeks. Now, the handset has been also spotted at BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). Hence, it might launch in India.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 vs ZTE Axon 30: Specs Comparison

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 and ZTE Axon 30 5G are two of the most impressive phones released in the last month. They are the handsets bringing to the market the second generation of under-screen cameras. With these two technologies, the front camera becomes really invisible under the display and the sensor is able to capture a great amount of light despite the presence of an OLED panel on top. But which is the best phone with the under-screen camera? This is a comparison between the specifications of Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 and ZTE Axon 30 5G which will let you find out.
ElectronicsPosted by
IndieWire

Samsung Must-Haves: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and More Gadgets for Tech Lovers

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Last week, Samsung announced a fresh lineup of new products that includes its new and improved flip phone (remember those?). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 — which will be available on August 27 but you can pre-order them now — are described as the “world’s first foldable phone” featuring an uninterrupted viewing display. The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip...
Cell PhonesNeowin

The Google Pixel 6 series will ship without a charger in the box

Google's Pixel 5a 5G debuted earlier today with a Snapdragon 765G SoC like its predecessor and some minor upgrades over the Pixel 4a 5G. Along with the announcement, Google also confirmed that its latest smartphone will be the last device to include an in-box charger. That means the next-generation Google...
NFLsrdtf.org

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India

Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion were launched in India on Tuesday. Both Motorola phones come with triple rear cameras and feature 20:9 OLED displays. Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion both carry IP52-certified builds that are dust- and water-resistant. Motorola initially brought the Edge 20 as its new mid-range phone to Europe last month. In contrast, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is a new model in the Motorola Edge 20 series. It is, however, just a rebranded variant of Motorola Edge 20 Lite with an upgraded processor. Motorola Edge 20 competes with the likes of OnePlus Nord 2, Vivo V21, and Samsung Galaxy A52, whereas Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will compete against OnePlus Nord CE, Samsung Galaxy M42, and Mi 10i.
Cell PhonesNeowin

Samsung will soon stop showing ads in its stock apps

Although Samsung has recently released phones that have reviewed quite well on Neowin, the company has been involved in the rather distasteful practice of showing advertisements in their stock apps like Weather, Pay, and Theme. However, users of Samsung's handsets will be pleased to know that the South Korean tech giant will be changing its policy on this topic soon.
Cell PhonesNeowin

Google's Pixel 5a 5G is official, sports an IP67 rating and a large battery

Google today officially announced the Pixel 5a, a device that the company confirmed the existence of earlier this year. Unlike the Pixel 4a lineup that was offered in LTE and 5G variants, the Pixel 5a will come with 5G support as standard. As for the device itself, it is a mild upgrade over the Pixel 4a 5G, but there are a few noteworthy improvements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy