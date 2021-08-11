Cancel
Dan Lanning on Georgia DL Jordan Davis: ‘Jordan just doesn’t get moved’

By Connor Riley
Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning already knows Jordan Davis is a great player.

“Jordan just doesn’t get moved,” Lanning said with a smile on Tuesday’ I know we always talk about his size, but I think one thing that he’s continued to improve on is not just a guy that doesn’t get moved and eats up a block, but be a guy that separates from a block.”

Davis has been one of the most dominant run defenders in the sport since he arrived in Athens in the 2018 season. As Davis took on a bigger role for the Bulldogs, Georgia ended up leading the country in rush defense in each of the past two seasons.

Entering his senior season, Davis was the lone Georgia defender to earn Preseason First Team All-SEC honors.

Despite Davis’ accomplishments though, Lanning wants more from Davis. Even if that means that the 6-foot-6 defender has to weigh a little bit less.

