Grand Forks, ND

Report forecasts stagnation for North Dakota economy

By Jeremy Turley
Grand Forks Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — A new economic outlook report predicts slowing recovery for North Dakota as the state climbs out of a pandemic pit. The report compiled by North Dakota State University economics professor Jeremy Jackson forecasts declines in gross state product, labor force participation and total wages over the next few months. However, Jackson's model, which relies on historical data, also predicts a "promising" rise in state tax collections.

