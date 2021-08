Summer 2021 will probably go down in the books as a summer of freedom. What an enormous sense of relief it has been to spend time with friends and family, revisit favorite restaurants, attend weddings and gatherings with more than six people, listen to live music, view fireworks in person and travel by air. As we continue into the dog days of summer, August reminds me that change is going to happen. Daily routines will tighten up, and I need to re-evaluate my forgotten to-do list and commitments. Schools will reopen; summer will culminate with Labor Day weekend, and football season will begin. As summer comes to a close and the community continues to navigate the new normal, stay grounded in good things.