Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, NY

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 11

wxxinews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst hour: Brighton Superintendent Kevin McGowan on school reopening plans. Second hour: What lessons can we learn from the fall of Governor Andrew Cuomo?. What does Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation mean for school leaders awaiting state guidance for the fall? Brighton Central School District Superintendent Kevin McGowan has said he's been frustrated by the lack of direction. He shares what he would like to see in terms of guidance, what he's expecting for the coming school year, and how the district is handling the pandemic. Our guest:

www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
Monroe County, NY
Government
Monroe County, NY
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mcgowan
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazareth College#Brighton Central School#Ma On Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy