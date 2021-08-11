Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 11

First hour: Brighton Superintendent Kevin McGowan on school reopening plans. Second hour: What lessons can we learn from the fall of Governor Andrew Cuomo?. What does Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation mean for school leaders awaiting state guidance for the fall? Brighton Central School District Superintendent Kevin McGowan has said he's been frustrated by the lack of direction. He shares what he would like to see in terms of guidance, what he's expecting for the coming school year, and how the district is handling the pandemic. Our guest: